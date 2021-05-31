SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after buying an additional 541,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $23,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

