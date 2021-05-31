SVB Leerink Weighs in on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

