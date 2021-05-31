Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $257.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Swap has a market capitalization of $655,756.10 and approximately $257.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00307226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00193777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00971024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,277,878 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

