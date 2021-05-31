Swarm Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.64 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0850 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $82,484.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00083635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.01017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.95 or 0.09603229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00091733 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

