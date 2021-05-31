Swerve Price Reaches $0.99 (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 68.4% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002762 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,542,773 coins and its circulating supply is 12,588,036 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

