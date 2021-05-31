Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,800 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Kohl’s worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 18.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

