Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,900 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Gildan Activewear worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

GIL opened at $36.16 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -258.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

