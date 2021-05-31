Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of RH worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $641.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $650.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. RH has a 1 year low of $208.81 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

