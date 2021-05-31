Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,994,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 231,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

