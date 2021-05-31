Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Texas Pacific Land worth $22,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $454,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $1,453.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,587.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,122.28. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.