Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 135.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 525,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Ballard Power Systems worth $22,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $17.32 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.