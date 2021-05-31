Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Tapestry worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Tapestry stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

