Swiss National Bank Buys 13,700 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $24,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

