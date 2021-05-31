Swiss National Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of AptarGroup worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock worth $7,895,869. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $147.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.