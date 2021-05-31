Swiss National Bank Buys 8,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Zai Lab worth $23,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,186 shares of company stock worth $27,181,672.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $177.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.08. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

