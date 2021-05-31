Swiss National Bank Buys 9,200 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Sealed Air worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Sealed Air by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

SEE opened at $56.86 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

