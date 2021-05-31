Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Hubbell worth $23,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hubbell by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $190.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.08 and its 200-day moving average is $174.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

