Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,245 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

