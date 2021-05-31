Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $22,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $168.07 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

