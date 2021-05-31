Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SMG opened at $217.37 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.