Swiss National Bank Has $20.62 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Builders FirstSource worth $20,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $1,777,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

