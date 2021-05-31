Swiss National Bank Has $21.32 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Penumbra worth $21,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $249.11 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.48 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.28 and a 200-day moving average of $250.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,556.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

