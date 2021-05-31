Swiss National Bank Has $21.40 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.47. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.