Swiss National Bank Has $21.95 Million Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Huazhu Group worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $80,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,818 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 892,619 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 332.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 557,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 428,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 705,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 412,816 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -336.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

