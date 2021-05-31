Swiss National Bank Has $22.22 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Repligen worth $22,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $182.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,559 shares of company stock worth $13,203,676. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

