Swiss National Bank Has $23.36 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of MKS Instruments worth $23,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $188.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.89 and its 200 day moving average is $165.91. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.