Swiss National Bank Has $25.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Chegg worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $76.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

