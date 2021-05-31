Swiss National Bank Has $26.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of The Boston Beer worth $26,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $78,996,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,245.13.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,089 shares of company stock worth $22,353,309. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,058.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,173.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,058.65. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.29 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

