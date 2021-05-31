Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,141 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Cree worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cree by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482,845 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,702,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cree by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after purchasing an additional 389,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average is $104.18. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

