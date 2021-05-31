Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Universal Display worth $22,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 34.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $215.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.52. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

