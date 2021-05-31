Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $25,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,359 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $147.88 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

