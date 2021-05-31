Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $22,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $147,171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,842 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,077,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.