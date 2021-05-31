Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of OGE Energy worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

