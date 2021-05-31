Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $23,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $138.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,304.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average of $162.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,029,090. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

