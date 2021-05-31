Swiss National Bank Purchases 10,200 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Pan American Silver worth $25,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.