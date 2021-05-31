Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,500 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of AGCO worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

AGCO opened at $138.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

