Swiss National Bank Purchases 40,800 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Brookfield Renewable worth $24,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

