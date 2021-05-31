Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,200 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $25,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,084 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

