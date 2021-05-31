Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,200 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of GFL Environmental worth $26,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.25. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

