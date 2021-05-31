Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $26,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Guardant Health by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ:GH opened at $124.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.25. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.