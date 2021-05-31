Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Lithia Motors worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $243,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $5,206,266. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

LAD stock opened at $351.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.09 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

