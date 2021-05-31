Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Trex worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

TREX stock opened at $97.41 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

