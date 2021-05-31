Swiss National Bank Sells 5,089 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Credicorp worth $23,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,568,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,260 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,592,000 after buying an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,503,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $137.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average of $148.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.56.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

