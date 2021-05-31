Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Trading 2% Higher

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 2,955,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,360,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 347.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 362,319 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter valued at $368,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 232,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.