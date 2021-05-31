Synthetix Price Hits $13.24 on Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $13.24 or 0.00035112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $92.86 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00084941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00019510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.15 or 0.01023781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.68 or 0.09617891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00091833 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

