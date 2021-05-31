Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 27,688 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.33% of Old Republic International worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 76,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,360. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $44,521. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

