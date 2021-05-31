Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 13,404 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.23% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $21,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.13. The company had a trading volume of 537,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $182.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

