Systematic Financial Management LP Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBRA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 86,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,802. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

