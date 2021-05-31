Systematic Financial Management LP Has $17.26 Million Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 2.43% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 552,769 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 538,866 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,271,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 464,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,463,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.13. 5,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,303. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.21.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. As a group, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

