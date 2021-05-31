Systematic Financial Management LP Has $34.98 Million Stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the quarter. Regal Beloit makes up approximately 1.3% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.60% of Regal Beloit worth $34,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 14.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.23. 253,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.71 and a 200 day moving average of $134.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

